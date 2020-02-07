Guests during United States of America and Italian National anthems before the Retirement Ceremony in honor of U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Miguel A. Elizarraras at Camp Darby DEPOT, Italy, Jul. 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2020 09:58
|Photo ID:
|6267444
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-II094-013
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|LIVORNO, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS
