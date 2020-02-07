Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony [Image 2 of 15]

    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony

    LIVORNO, ITALY, ITALY

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott F. Wyatt, Commander of the 839th Transportation Battalion and U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Miguel A. Elizarraras from 839th Transportation Battalion in front of the flags during United States of America and Italian National anthems before the Retirement Ceremony in honor of U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class. Miguel A. Elizarraras at Camp Darby DEPOT, Italy, Jul. 2, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 09:58
    Photo ID: 6267443
    VIRIN: 200605-A-II094-012
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army Sfc. Miguel A. Elizarraras - Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Retirement Ceremony
    U.S. Army
    Army
    SETAF
    839th Transportation Battalion
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    USArmyAfrica
    7ATC
    GarrisonItaly
    U.S ArmyAfrica
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT