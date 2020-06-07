200706-N-VF045-1072

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Clarkensy Smith, from Ft. Myers, Fla., observes, from left, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is part of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.