Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force [Image 4 of 4]

    Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200706-N-VF045-1072
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Clarkensy Smith, from Ft. Myers, Fla., observes, from left, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is part of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 04:37
    Photo ID: 6267321
    VIRIN: 200706-N-VF045-1072
    Resolution: 4505x3003
    Size: 727.34 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force
    Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force
    Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force
    Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mustin
    nimitz
    reagan
    USS Antietam
    CG 54
    nimcsf2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT