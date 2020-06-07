Antietam Conducts PHOTOEX with Nimitz Carrier Strike Force

200706-N-VF045-1126

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Ens. John Adam, from Vienna, Va., uses an alidade to determine bearing to, from left, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is part of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Date Taken: 07.06.2020
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN