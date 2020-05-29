CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Capt. Brent Von Schaumberg a native of Parker, Colorado, pauses for a moment between tasks at Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility’s (EMF) veterinary clinic, May 29, 2020. Von Schamberg, a 2010 Kent Denver School graduate in Englewood, Colorado, 2014 Montana State University graduate and 2018 Colorado State University graduate is assigned to the clinic as the base’s only veterinarian, in charge of the health of the base’s military working dogs as well as food safety and public health. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

