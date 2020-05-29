Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.) [Image 21 of 24]

    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Capt. Brent Von Schaumberg a native of Parker, Colorado, pauses for a moment between tasks at Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility’s (EMF) veterinary clinic, May 29, 2020. Von Schamberg, a 2010 Kent Denver School graduate in Englewood, Colorado, 2014 Montana State University graduate and 2018 Colorado State University graduate is assigned to the clinic as the base’s only veterinarian, in charge of the health of the base’s military working dogs as well as food safety and public health. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 04:31
    Photo ID: 6267316
    VIRIN: 200529-N-QY397-244
    Resolution: 3300x2196
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: PARKER, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.) [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)
    CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Expeditionary Medial Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT