CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.)

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Master Spc. Yamil Jorge, from Bayamón, Puerto Rico pauses for a moment between tasks at Camp Lemonnier’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF), May 29, 2020. Jorge, a 2000 Academia Defensores de la Fe graduate, is assigned to the EMF as a food inspector specialist. As the only level-2 trauma center in the area of responsibility, the EMF is responsible for the care of thousands of personnel who occupy the base in and around the area of responsibility. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

