CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Air Force Spc. Caitlin Rippin, a native of Northern Cambria, Pennsylvania, pauses for a moment between tasks at Camp Lemonnier Expeditionary Medical Facility’s (EMF) veterinary clinic, May 29, 2020. Rippin, a 2017 Northern Cambria High School graduate, is assigned to the clinic as a veterinarian technician and animal care specialist. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.07.2020 04:31 Photo ID: 6267311 VIRIN: 200529-N-QY397-219 Resolution: 3300x2357 Size: 1.97 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLDJ's Department in the Spotlight - EMF (cont.) [Image 24 of 24], by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.