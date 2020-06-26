Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Naples Fire Department Conducts Live Fire Training Exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    NSA Naples Fire Department Conducts Live Fire Training Exercise

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Stephen Andujar, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Fire Department, rolls out a fire hose in preparation for a live fire training exercise onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site, June 26, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.07.2020 01:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Naples Fire Department Conducts Live Fire Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    NSA Naples
    Damage Control
    Fire Department
    Fire Fighting
    U.S. Navy
    Training

