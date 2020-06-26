NSA Naples Fire Department Conducts Live Fire Training Exercise

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Stephen Andujar, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples' Fire Department, rolls out a fire hose in preparation for a live fire training exercise onboard NSA Naples’ Support Site, June 26, 2020. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

