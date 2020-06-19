Korea’s Top Dentist Changes Command

The 618th Dental Company (Area Support) and Dental Health Activity-Korea is a unique organization in the Army Dental Care System in that it is the only dental organization with a dual mission.
It supports the Eighth United States Army during transition to hostilities and provides armistice health care to all United States Forces Korea beneficiaries on a daily basis at Camps Casey, Humphreys, Walker and Carroll.
Recently, the 618th and DHA-K underwent a change in leadership as the top U.S. Army dentist in of all Korea, Col. Tawanna McGhee-Thondique was replaced by Col. Mark Sweet during a June 19 ceremony at Humphreys Zoeckler Fitness Center.
