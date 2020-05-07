Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion, Kansas Army National Guard, deploying in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, met in Iola before being escorted on a chartered bus to the Topeka Regional Airport, July 5, 2020. Local and county emergency crews provided an escort along Hwy 75 to the airport. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 07.05.2020
This work, Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion deploy [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Dakota Helvie