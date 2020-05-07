Soldiers say goodbye to friends and family before boarding a chartered bus at the Kansas Army National Guard Armory in Iola, Kansas, July 5, 2020. Several Kansas Army National Guardsmen deploying with the 891st Engineer Battalion met in Iola before being escorted to the Topeka Regional Airport. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 17:49 Photo ID: 6267096 VIRIN: 200705-Z-EN947-1117 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.56 MB Location: IOLA, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion deploy [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.