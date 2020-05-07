Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion deploy [Image 8 of 21]

    Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion deploy

    IOLA, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Soldiers say goodbye to friends and family before boarding a chartered bus at the Kansas Army National Guard Armory in Iola, Kansas, July 5, 2020. Several Kansas Army National Guardsmen deploying with the 891st Engineer Battalion met in Iola before being escorted to the Topeka Regional Airport. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 17:49
    Photo ID: 6267095
    VIRIN: 200705-Z-EN947-1114
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: IOLA, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the 891st Engineer Battalion deploy [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    deployment
    KSARNG
    KSNG
    KansasProud
    891st

