    Nimitz Participates In Dual Carrier Operations In The South China Sea [Image 5 of 5]

    Nimitz Participates In Dual Carrier Operations In The South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA, SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keenan Daniels 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200706-N-VW723-1114 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz CSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keenan Daniels/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 02:15
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA, SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Participates In Dual Carrier Operations In The South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

