    Nimitz Conducts Air Operations In The South China Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Nimitz Conducts Air Operations In The South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200706-N-KO930-1275 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz CSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 02:13
    Photo ID: 6266530
    VIRIN: 200706-N-KO930-1275
    Resolution: 4844x3460
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Air Operations In The South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 68
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS Nimitz
    Deployment

