Sailors Observe Dual Carrier Operations

200706-N-FQ453-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Sailors observe the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF). The Nimitz CSF is conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dalton Reidhead/Released)

