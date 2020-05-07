Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Observe Dual Carrier Operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Observe Dual Carrier Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dalton Reidhead 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200706-N-FQ453-1024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Sailors observe the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF). The Nimitz CSF is conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dalton Reidhead/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2020
    Date Posted: 07.06.2020 02:12
    Photo ID: 6266529
    VIRIN: 200706-N-FQ453-1024
    Resolution: 4689x3244
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Observe Dual Carrier Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dalton Reidhead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

