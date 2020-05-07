Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Participates In Dual Carrier Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Mustin Participates In Dual Carrier Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dalton Reidhead 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200706-N-FQ453-1036 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) steams in formation as part of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Group (CSG). Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dalton Reidhead/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Participates In Dual Carrier Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Dalton Reidhead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

