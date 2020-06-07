200706-N-KO930-1211 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2020) Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 5 and Carrier Air Wing 17 fly in formation over the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force (CSF). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz CSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2020 Date Posted: 07.06.2020 02:11 Photo ID: 6266527 VIRIN: 200706-N-KO930-1211 Resolution: 3060x2186 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 24 Downloads: 7 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Air Operations In The South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.