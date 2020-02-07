200702-N-PH222-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Blake A. Peterson, from Billings, Mont., places a pride celebration cake on a plate during the ship’s LGBTQ+ celebration ceremony aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6266398
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-PH222-1049
|Resolution:
|3421x4562
|Size:
|976.51 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Cuts Cake During Pride Celebration [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT