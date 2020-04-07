Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Fire Drills

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Leonard G Weston 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200704-N-KO533-1210
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Thomas Furlough, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), uses a thermal imaging camera during a flight deck fire drill aboard Bataan, July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)

    Photo ID: 6266389
    VIRIN: 200704-N-KO533-1210
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Fire Drills, by PO3 Leonard G Weston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Navy
    United States Navy

