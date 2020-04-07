USS Bataan (LHD 5) Air Department Fire Drills

200704-N-KO533-1210

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Thomas Furlough, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), uses a thermal imaging camera during a flight deck fire drill aboard Bataan, July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lenny Weston/Released)

