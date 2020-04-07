Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) CIWS Download [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) CIWS Download

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2020

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    200704-N-GC472-1081
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Fire Controlman 3rd Class Juri Green, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), downloads 20mm rounds from ship's Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS), July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) CIWS Download [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

