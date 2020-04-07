200704-N-GC472-1081

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Fire Controlman 3rd Class Juri Green, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), downloads 20mm rounds from ship's Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS), July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 07:54 Photo ID: 6266363 VIRIN: 200702-N-GC472-1081 Resolution: 3200x4480 Size: 875.59 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) CIWS Download [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.