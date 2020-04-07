USS Bataan (LHD 5) CIWS Download

200704-N-GC472-1066
ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Krystal Peck, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), inspects 20mm rounds from the ship's Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS), July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2020 07:54
|Photo ID:
|6266362
|VIRIN:
|200702-N-GC472-1066
|Resolution:
|5166x3690
|Size:
|886.96 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
