USS Bataan (LHD 5) CIWS Download

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Irad Gonzalez, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), downloads 20mm rounds from the ship's Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS), July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

