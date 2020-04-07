200704-N-GC472-1006

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kiran Gurung, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), performs a dental cleaning, July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) Dental [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.