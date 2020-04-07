USS Bataan (LHD 5) Independence Day

200704-N-GC472-1004

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 4, 2020) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), serve cake during an Independence Day celebration, July 4, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angus Beckles/Released)

Date Taken: 07.04.2020