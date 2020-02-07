USS Bataan (LHD 5) replenishment-at-sea

200702-N-LZ839-1076

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) - Seaman Jesse Lugo, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), speaks into a sound powered telephone during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), July 2, 2020. Bataan is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darren Newell/Released)

