PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) transits near the island of Oahu June 30, 2020. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.05.2020 00:40 Photo ID: 6266133 VIRIN: 200630-N-IW125-1010 Resolution: 6005x4008 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.