A twenty-one cannon salute is fired prior to the start of the Salute to Service celebration in Washington, July 4, 2020. The celebration consisted of aircraft flyovers, a speech by President of the United States Donald Trump, an Army Golden Knights demonstration and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 22:12 Photo ID: 6266067 VIRIN: 200704-F-AP370-1137 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 262.98 KB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.