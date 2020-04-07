A twenty-one cannon salute is fired prior to the start of the Salute to Service celebration in Washington, July 4, 2020. The celebration consisted of aircraft flyovers, a speech by President of the United States Donald Trump, an Army Golden Knights demonstration and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 22:12
|Photo ID:
|6266067
|VIRIN:
|200704-F-AP370-1137
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|262.98 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Salute to America 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Slocum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT