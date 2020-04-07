BOSTON (July 4, 2020) Lieutenant Commander Andrew Broyles, executive officer of USS Constitution, reads Declaration of Independence for the Facebook Live fourth of July celebration. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Alfonso Ortiz-Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 16:18 Photo ID: 6265993 VIRIN: 200704-N-DF797-0177 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 1.61 MB Location: CHARLESTOWN, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lieutenant Commander Andrew Broyles reads Declaration of Independence for the Facebook Live [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.