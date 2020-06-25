Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals

Kansas National Guardsmen pack, weigh, seal and box food bags that include menu items like mac and cheese, Spanish rice and minestrone soup to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at the former Hy-Vee in Leawood, Kansas, June 25, 2020. The food is then put into seven-meal “pantry packs” in another line at the building, stacked on pallets to be distributed at food pantries throughout Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

