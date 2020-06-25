Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals [Image 6 of 7]

    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals

    LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Kansas National Guardsmen pack menu items like mac and cheese, Spanish rice and minestrone soup into seven-meal “pantry packs” to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at the former Hy-Vee in Leawood, Kansas, June 25, 2020. The seven-meal “pantry packs” are then stacked on pallets to be distributed at food pantries throughout Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 11:47
    Photo ID: 6265950
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-EN947-1028
    Resolution: 3404x2432
    Size: 557.46 KB
    Location: LEAWOOD, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals

    TAGS

    guard
    outreach
    Food Pantry
    KSNG
    KansasProud
    pandemic: response
    COVID-19
    KansasStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT