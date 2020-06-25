Kansas National Guardsmen pack menu items like mac and cheese, Spanish rice and minestrone soup into seven-meal “pantry packs” to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at the former Hy-Vee in Leawood, Kansas, June 25, 2020. The seven-meal “pantry packs” are then stacked on pallets to be distributed at food pantries throughout Kansas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Guardsmen aim to package 5 million meals
