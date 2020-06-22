Kansas National Guardsmen and volunteers hand out boxes of fresh produce and dry goods at a food pantry in Effingham, Kansas, June 22, 2020. The food pantry is held once a month with boxes of food that are given to families to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 11:12
|Photo ID:
|6265943
|VIRIN:
|200622-Z-EN947-1042
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|EFFINGHAM, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeding those in need [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
