    Feeding those in need [Image 3 of 6]

    Feeding those in need

    EFFINGHAM, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie 

    Kansas Adjutant General's Department

    Kansas National Guardsmen and volunteers hand out boxes of fresh produce and dry goods at a food pantry in Effingham, Kansas, June 22, 2020. The food pantry is held once a month with boxes of food that are given to families to meet the growing food demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Helvie, 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 11:12
    Photo ID: 6265941
    VIRIN: 200622-Z-EN947-1036
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: EFFINGHAM, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeding those in need [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Dakota Helvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

