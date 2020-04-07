Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fireworks headline Fourth of July evening in Okinawa, Japan

    Fireworks headline Fourth of July evening in Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Fireworks illuminate the sky during the Independence Day Celebration July 4, 2020 in Okinawa, Japan (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fireworks headline Fourth of July evening in Okinawa, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Lucas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Fireworks
    Marines
    Independence Day
    fourth of July
    July 4

