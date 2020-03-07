Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Airshow [Image 7 of 8]

    2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Airshow

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristine Legate 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, in an A-10, Capt Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, in an F-35, and a P-51 Mustang, perform a heritage flight during practice for the 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show over Cedar Creek Lake, Texas, July 3, 2020. The ToCCL air show honors past and present military personnel. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 10:51
    Photo ID: 6265933
    VIRIN: 200703-F-PV484-1166
    Resolution: 2672x1909
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air show
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    F-35 Lightning II
    July 4th
    P-51 Mustang
    heritage flight
    A10DemoTeam
    F35DemoTeam
    F35Lightning
    2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show

