U.S. Air Force Maj Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, in an A-10, Capt Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, in an F-35, and a P-51 Mustang, perform a heritage flight during practice for the 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show over Cedar Creek Lake, Texas, July 3, 2020. The ToCCL air show honors past and present military personnel. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Airman Kristine Legate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 10:51 Photo ID: 6265929 VIRIN: 200703-F-PV484-1159 Resolution: 3599x2571 Size: 4.19 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake Airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.