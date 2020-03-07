Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coming to America: Pursuing the American Dream

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg Hall 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200703-N-OT701-1031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 2, 2020) Personnel Specialist 1st Class Patrick Mbayoh, assigned to the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137, looks up and administration report aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Carrier Strike Groups are conducting dual carrier operations in the Indo-Pacific as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Greg Hall/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming to America: Pursuing the American Dream, by PO2 Greg Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

