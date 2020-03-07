Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Salute to America [Image 5 of 11]

    Salute to America

    KEYSTONE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jette Carr 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The South Dakota National Guard’s 147th Army Band performs music during a Salute to America celebration at Mount Rushmore hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3, 2020. The 147th band, from Mitchell, S.D., was part of the DoD’s participation that also included aerial flyovers by the Blue Angels, based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., were part of the DoD’s participation that also included aerial flyovers by the B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base; South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls; and HH-60s Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, in Rapid City, S.D. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force Academy Band, from Colorado Springs, Colo., also provided musical entertainment. The events celebrated the 244th year of the Independence of the Nation and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 07:01
    Photo ID: 6265918
    VIRIN: 200703-F-DD225-967
    Resolution: 5304x3894
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: KEYSTONE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America
    Salute to America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S.
    U.S. Marine Corps
    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    Blue Angels
    U.S. Navy
    Army
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    Military District of Washington
    Region
    MDW
    U.S. Army Military District of Washington
    AFNORTH
    JTF-NCR
    Joint Task Force – National Capital
    First Air Force
    SaluteToAmerica
    USAMDW
    Joint Force Headquarters National Capital
    129 th MPAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT