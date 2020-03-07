A firework display concludes the Salute to America celebration at Mount Rushmore hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3. DoD’s participation during the event included aerial flyovers by the Blue Angels, based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., the B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base; South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls; and HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, in Rapid City, S.D. Additionally, the U.S. Air Force Academy Band, from Colorado Springs, Colo., and the 147th band, from Mitchell, S.D., provided musical entertainment. The events celebrated the 244th year of the Independence of the Nation and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces.

