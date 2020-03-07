PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) –U.S. Sailors run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 2, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

