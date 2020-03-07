Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 2, 2020) –U.S. Sailors run on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 2, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 02:55
    Photo ID: 6265852
    VIRIN: 200702-N-TC338-1097
    Resolution: 5568x3189
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Run
    Flight Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT