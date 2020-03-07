USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Transits South China Sea

200704-N-TP834-1031 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2020) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 sit on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN) 68 as lightning flashes in the distance. Nimitz is the flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the South China Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner, Jr./Released)

