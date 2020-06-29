PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Jose Torianoruiz, from Freehold, N.J., plots on a maneuvering board in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 29, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

