PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Alejandro Serrato-Guillen, from Menifee, Calif., communicates with the bridge watch team from the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 29, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6265837
|VIRIN:
|200629-N-CU072-1011
|Resolution:
|3848x2561
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MENIFEE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT