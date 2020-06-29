Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Alejandro Serrato-Guillen, from Menifee, Calif., communicates with the bridge watch team from the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 29, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the Eastern Pacific during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

