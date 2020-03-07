Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salute to America

    KEYSTONE, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jette Carr 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Blue Angels F-18 Hornets fly over Mount Rushmore during a Salute to America celebration hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3, 2020. The Blue Angels, based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., were part of the DoD’s participation that also included aerial flyovers by the B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base; South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls; and HH-60s Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, in Rapid City, S.D. Additionally, bands from the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., and the South Dakota National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, S.D., provided musical entertainment. The events celebrated the 244th year of the Independence of Nation and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jette Carr)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to America, by TSgt Jette Carr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

