Mount Rushmore Flyover

200703-N-YO638-1156 KEY STONE, South Dakota (July 3, 2020) HH-60s Black Hawk helicopters fly over Mount Rushmore during a Salute to America celebration hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3. The HH-60s, from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment based in Rapid City., were part of the DoD’s participation that also included aerial flyovers by the Navy Blue Angels based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.; the B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base; and South Dakota National Guard F-16s Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls. Additionally, bands from the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., and the South Dakota National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, S.D., provided musical entertainment. The events celebrated the 244th year of the Independence of Nation and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released)

