    Mount Rushmore Flyover [Image 3 of 7]

    Mount Rushmore Flyover

    SD, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix  

    Salute to America

    200703-N-YO638-1192 KEY STONE, South Dakota (July 3, 2020) B-1B Lancers fly over Mount Rushmore during a Salute to America celebration hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3. The B-1s, from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D., were part of the DoD’s participation that also included aerial flyovers by the Navy Blue Angels based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.; South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and HH-60s Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, Rapid City. Additionally, bands from the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., and the South Dakota National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, S.D., provided musical entertainment. The events celebrated the 244th year of the Independence of Nation and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 23:31
    Photo ID: 6265776
    VIRIN: 200703-N-YO638-1193
    Resolution: 3145x2246
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: SD, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mount Rushmore Flyover [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

