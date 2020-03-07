200703-N-YO638-1200 KEY STONE, South Dakota (July 3, 2020) Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets fly over Mount Rushmore during a Salute to America celebration hosted by the state of South Dakota July 3. The Blue Angels, based out of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., were part of the DoD’s participation that also included aerial flyovers by the B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base; South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls; and HH-60s Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, in Rapid City, S.D. Additionally, bands from the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo., and the South Dakota National Guard’s 147th Army Band, Mitchell, S.D., provided musical entertainment. The events celebrated the 244th year of the Independence of Nation and provided the DoD an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2020 Date Posted: 07.03.2020 23:28 Photo ID: 6265774 VIRIN: 200703-N-YO638-1200 Resolution: 2346x1676 Size: 2.45 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mount Rushmore Flyover [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Cody Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.