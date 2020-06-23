Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC general visits TXANG’s Lone Star Gunfighters [Image 1 of 2]

    AETC general visits TXANG’s Lone Star Gunfighters

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mindy Bloem 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Brig. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, Air Education and Training Command director of plans, programs and requirements, took the time to engage with Airmen from the 149th Fighter Wing to better acquaint herself with the wing’s mission during a tour June 23, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (Air National Guard Mindy Bloem)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC general visits TXANG’s Lone Star Gunfighters [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Mindy Bloem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

