U.S. Army Spc. Raivyn Hearne, of the California Army National Guard's 40th Infantry Division Band, sings the national anthem during the Anaheim Ducks Military Appreciation Night, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. (Photo courtesy Anaheim Ducks)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 18:42
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CA, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
Cal Guard’s Star-Spangled vocalist makes dreams a reality through service
