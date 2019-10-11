Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard’s Star-Spangled vocalist makes dreams a reality through service

    Cal Guard’s Star-Spangled vocalist makes dreams a reality through service

    ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. Raivyn Hearne, of the California Army National Guard's 40th Infantry Division Band, sings the national anthem during the Anaheim Ducks Military Appreciation Night, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. (Photo courtesy Anaheim Ducks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2019
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 18:42
    Photo ID: 6265746
    VIRIN: 191110-Z-A3568-1001
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ANAHEIM, CA, US 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard’s Star-Spangled vocalist makes dreams a reality through service, by SSG Kimberly Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cal Guard’s Star-Spangled vocalist makes dreams a reality through service

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    DSCA
    40th Infantry Division Band
    USC
    Cal Guard
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    40th ID Band
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    40 ID Band
    Texas National Guard and USC Thornton School of Music

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT