USS Princeton Sailor conducts preservation

200630-N-OW019-0025 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Adam Massingill, from Norwalk, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), uses a needle gun to conduct deck preservation. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

