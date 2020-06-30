Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton Sailor conducts preservation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200630-N-OW019-0025 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Adam Massingill, from Norwalk, Calif., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), uses a needle gun to conduct deck preservation. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton Sailor conducts preservation, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Preservation
    USS Princeton
    Machinist’s Mate
    MM1

