Sailor Stands Watch

200702-N-PH222-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Quartermaster 3rd Class Sigrid S. Bucio, from Riverside, Calif., stands watch in the pilot house aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)
